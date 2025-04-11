iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $43.74. Approximately 19,903,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 45,453,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 104,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,080.8% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 198,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the period.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

