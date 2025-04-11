iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $46.63. 19,251,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 46,053,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

