iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,534,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,259 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $317,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,754,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

