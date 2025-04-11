iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $36.23. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 88,687 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.