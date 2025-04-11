iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $36.23. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 88,687 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.