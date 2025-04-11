iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 220,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 68,057 shares.The stock last traded at $87.83 and had previously closed at $86.69.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

