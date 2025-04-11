iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Trimmed by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

