iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $31,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23,413.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 395,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,574,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day moving average is $227.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

