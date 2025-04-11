IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 151.90 ($1.97), with a volume of 1243040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.10 ($2.12).

IWG Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.35.

IWG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $0.00. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.44%.

IWG Company Profile

IWG announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

