Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

