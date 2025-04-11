Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9,175.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,310,000 after buying an additional 821,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $87.45 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

