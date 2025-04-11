Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,994 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

