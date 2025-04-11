Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $6,105,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shares of SHOP opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

