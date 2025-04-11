Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 338733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $874.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 9,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

