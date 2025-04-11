Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.25 and last traded at $96.40. 220,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 760,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $185,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,487,991.25. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 507,234 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after acquiring an additional 320,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 508,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.