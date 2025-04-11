Jefferies Financial Group Boosts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $416.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $396.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AON. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.53.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.55. The stock had a trading volume of 661,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,080. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.63 and its 200 day moving average is $374.36. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $209,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 190.4% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.