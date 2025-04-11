Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AIG traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. American International Group has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

