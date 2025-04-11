Jito Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Jito has a market cap of $542.29 million and approximately $26.48 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jito alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81,840.73 or 0.99491912 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.42 or 0.99049029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,232,642 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 999,999,755.79078354 with 315,232,641.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.70248463 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $28,798,985.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.