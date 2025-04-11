Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.66. 5,821,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 11,162,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $50,260.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,170.70. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares during the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 817,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

