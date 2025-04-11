Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.48. 2,463,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,051,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

JOBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at $190,104,420.77. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,994,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,957,832. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,610 shares of company stock worth $8,602,385 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

