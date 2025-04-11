John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 76,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 66,458 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $31.34.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

