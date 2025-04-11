John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.92, but opened at $39.95. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 2,240 shares traded.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

