Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $285.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $214.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.73 and its 200 day moving average is $262.10. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

