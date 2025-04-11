Joo Mi Kim Sells 162 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $19,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,869,368.36. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46.

On Thursday, February 13th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $636,243.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.20. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

