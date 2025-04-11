JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Trading Down 11.3 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,636,307.40. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $206,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,922.02. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Snap by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 828,285 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.