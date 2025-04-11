JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Price

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. 43,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,931. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.