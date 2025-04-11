K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.92 and last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 163369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

K92 Mining Trading Up 4.7 %

About K92 Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.67.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Stories

