Kaia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $611.01 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Kaia has a total market cap of $611.01 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaia has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kaia token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,488.31 or 0.99737367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,178.52 or 0.99362799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia launched on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,990,455,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,990,461,922 tokens. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,990,166,283.967414 with 5,990,166,302.985863 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.10087168 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $16,952,369.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

