KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

