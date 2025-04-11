KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.92 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,000. Crown Castle accounts for about 7.2% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $95.18 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

