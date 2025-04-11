KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,488 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

