Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $65.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 126,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Essent Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.