Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target to $7.50

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRZN. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $325.34 million, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 45,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,709 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.