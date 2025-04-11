Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $635.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average is $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

