Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $92.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $107.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,256.57. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.