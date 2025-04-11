Kepler Capital Markets Predicts TechnipFMC FY2025 Earnings

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Kepler Capital Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets analyst B. Hodee forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Kepler Capital Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

