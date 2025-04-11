KeyCorp Cuts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $55.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Onsemi Trading Down 11.0 %

ON opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 68.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 306,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 148,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

