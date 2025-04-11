Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 2326743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

