Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.25 and last traded at C$17.96. 1,923,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,612,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.30.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Director George Vincent Albino purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,369.87. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$156,300.00. Insiders have sold 349,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,186 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Featured Stories

