Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Position Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after acquiring an additional 177,540 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,933,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $477.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

