Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kirby by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEX opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

