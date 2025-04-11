Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

