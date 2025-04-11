Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 2119875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1063 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

