Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold Rating

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

KKPNY stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 1,678,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

