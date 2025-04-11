Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KTB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 285,897 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $17,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after acquiring an additional 199,601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,574,000 after acquiring an additional 188,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

