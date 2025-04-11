KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 431,740 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 92% compared to the average volume of 224,592 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $30.53. 44,605,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,636,865. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after buying an additional 810,695 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 449,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 1,256,565 shares in the last quarter.

