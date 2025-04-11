Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 153,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 75,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Kropz Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Kropz

(Get Free Report)

Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.