Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 129,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 572,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

The firm has a market cap of $572.52 million, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

In other news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 2,565.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

