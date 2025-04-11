Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,919,744.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,437.76. This trade represents a 21.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 215,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 5,409.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

