Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 12.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 11.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 156.16 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.