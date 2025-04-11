Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

